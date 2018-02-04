Spaghetti dinner raising money for southern civil rights trip

A spaghetti dinner is being held from 11:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday to raise funds for a seven day trip to the Civil Rights Sites in the South.

The dinner is at the Richard Brown United Methodist Church, 1205 Elm Street.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children under 12.

Money raised will go toward taking 11 Youngstown high school students to Atlanta, Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham with Sojourn to the Past.

The students will leave March 31 to meet icons of the Civil Rights movement and develop an action plan to implement when they return to Youngstown.

Those who went on Sojourn the Past in 2008 ended up developing Nonviolence Week in city schools. The following year's participants then petitioned the school board, city council and Youngstown State University trustees requesting each to pass resolutions to make Nonviolence Week an annual event, which they did.

In 2013, Sojourn participants witnessed Governor John Kasich sign their Nonviolence Week in Ohio bill into law.

Those interested in the event can purchase tickets at the door.