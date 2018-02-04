Spaghetti dinner raising money for southern civil rights trip

A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious on Maryland's Eastern Shore.More >>
A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious on Maryland's Eastern Shore.More >>
A spaghetti dinner is being held from 11:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday to raise funds for a seven day trip to the Civil Rights Sites in the South.More >>
A spaghetti dinner is being held from 11:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday to raise funds for a seven day trip to the Civil Rights Sites in the South.More >>
Yesterday, we took a look inside the "Fab Lab" at TCTC, bringing designs to life with new technology. Tucked away nearby is another room where students are learning through Virtual Reality.More >>
Yesterday, we took a look inside the "Fab Lab" at TCTC, bringing designs to life with new technology. Tucked away nearby is another room where students are learning through Virtual Reality.More >>
At least two people are dead and 70 are injured after an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in Lexington County, South Carolina.More >>
At least two people are dead and 70 are injured after an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in Lexington County, South Carolina.More >>
Akron police are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather.More >>
Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports arena for a popular contest started years ago to make up for the fact their team was unlikely to appear in the Super Bowl.More >>
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with their dog, 10 years after it went missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with its dog 10 years after the dog went missing.More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"More >>
A Pennsylvania man has admitted in federal court in New Jersey that he helped scam a program that was designed to help veterans after the 9-11 attacks.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has admitted in federal court in New Jersey that he helped scam a program that was designed to help veterans after the 9-11 attacks.More >>
Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.More >>
Sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania state government over the last decade document a litany of lurid and abusive behavior.More >>