Police: Do not share viral child porn video

Youngstown police are asking individuals to not share a viral Facebook video of a child performing a sex act on an adult, even if it is done to help seek justice.

A video of a young girl performing a sex act has been making the rounds via social media in the Youngstown area. The same video is being shared in different areas throughout the country.

Police in Youngstown said the family service unit is investigating the case.

If you receive a message or email containing child pornography, police recommend immediately deleting it. Do not download or share it, even if you are doing so with good intentions.

It is best to alert police or contact the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (440) 886-5284.

Ohio Revised Code states one cannot promote, advertise or disseminate any obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers.

In this case, if the video is spotted on Facebook and then shared to a timeline or in a message with anyone but police officers or the FBI, it is being disseminated.

Law states that the use of a child under the age of 18 in nudity-oriented material, pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering any sexually oriented matter involving a minor or sharing sexually explicit photos or videos of minors via emailing or texting are prohibited.

Those who distribute, film or do any of the aforementioned things are committing felonies of the fourth or second degrees depending on the facts of the specific incident.