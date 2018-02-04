Wolf aims for smooth landing for election-year budget

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will roll out his fourth and final first-term budget proposal, an election-year plan that'll be relatively restrained after three years dominated by drawn-out budget fights with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Administration officials and lawmakers describe Tuesday's forthcoming plan as one that'll carry no major new policy initiatives. Rather, Wolf is expected to look to highlight and cement his accomplishments, and try to avoid acrimony as he campaigns for a second term.

Wolf will seek a nearly 3 percent increase in spending, driven primarily by more money for education, skills training, child care, opioid-addiction treatment and home care for the elderly and disabled.

He'll also renew his call for a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production and a fee on municipalities that get free state police coverage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.