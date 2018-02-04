NASCAR champ Truex pulls for Eagles in drive at Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Truex, who is from Mayetta, New Jersey, grew up an Eagles fan, pulling for future Hall of Famers Reggie White and Brian Dawkins. He said four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Randall Cunningham was his favorite player. Truex planned to attend Sunday's Super Bowl even before it was determined the Eagles would play the New England Patriots.

Having the chance to watch Philadelphia was an added bonus.

He says: "It's kind of crazy that the first Super Bowl I'm going to my team ends up going. It worked out about as good as you could have planned."

Truex had a career year in 2017, winning eight races and his first career Cup championship. He gets set to defend his championship when NASCAR opens its season Feb. 18 at the Daytona 500.

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.