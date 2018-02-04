No. 17 Ohio State suspends Williams for breaking team rules

Ohio State guard Kam Williams has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers have no plans to fire coach Tyronn Lue despite the team's recent slide.More >>
NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, February 3, 2018.More >>
