Police: Man who broke into home shot by resident, found dead

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Police say a man who broke into a home near Pittsburgh was shot by a resident and was later found dead in a field nearby.

Officers in Springdale Township were sent to the home just after 10 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call.

Police found the residents unharmed and were told the suspect had fled on foot. He was found across the street lying in a field with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives said the suspect was shot by a resident after he broke through a rear glass door and entered the home.

Police said the motive is unknown but "it is believed the actor had mental health issues."

No arrests were made. The name of the suspect hasn't been released.

