Portion of I-680 closed after fatal accident

A portion of Interstate 680 southbound is closed after a fatal crash Sunday evening.More >>
Police say a man who broke into a home near Pittsburgh was shot by a resident and was later found dead in a field nearby.More >>
At least two people are dead and 70 are injured after an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in Lexington County, South Carolina.More >>
Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will roll out his fourth and final first-term budget proposal, an election-year plan that'll be relatively restrained after three years dominated by drawn-out budget fights with the...More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports arena for a popular contest started years ago to make up for the fact their team was unlikely to appear in the Super Bowl.More >>
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with their dog, 10 years after it went missing.More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"More >>
A Pennsylvania man has admitted in federal court in New Jersey that he helped scam a program that was designed to help veterans after the 9-11 attacks.More >>
