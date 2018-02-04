Portion of I-680 closed after fatal accident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Portion of I-680 closed after fatal accident

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A portion of Interstate 680 southbound is closed after a fatal crash Sunday evening. 

Youngstown police are on scene redirecting traffic just after the Indianola exit.

Police have confirmed one person has died in the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the condition of anyone else involved.

A portion of the interstate remains closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the latest information as more details become available. 

