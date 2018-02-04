Report: Two killed in I-680 crash

Two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown according to our print partner the Vindicator.

Youngstown police say Interstate 680 was closed for two hours following the accident Sunday evening.

A portion of 680 was closed just beyond Indianola Avenue after three vehicles were involved in the accident.

A witness tells 21 News a driver slammed into the truck of a man who stopped to check on the driver of a van that had crashed.

The witness says a woman in that truck was badly injured.

Police have confirmed several people were taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It is still unclear how the crash was caused and if alcohol or drugs were involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the latest information as more details become available.