Youngstown Police: Interstate 680 reopened after fatal crash

Youngstown police say Interstate 680 has been reopened after a fatal crash Sunday evening.

A portion of 680 was closed just beyond the Indianola Avenue exit for about two hours.

Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police have confirmed several people were taken to the hospital. Officials say at least one person has died from their injuries.

The condition of the others involved is unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the latest information as more details become available.