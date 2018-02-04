No. 17 Ohio State holds off pesky Illinois to win 75-67

The coldest Super Bowl Sunday won't be felt inside cozy U.S. Bank Stadium.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 35 points and had 13 rebounds and No. 17 Ohio State held off Illinois 75-67 on Sunday.More >>
Ohio State guard Kam Williams has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers have no plans to fire coach Tyronn Lue despite the team's recent slide.More >>
NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.More >>
