Elder-Beerman in Alliance still open

Parent company of Alliance store files for bankruptcy

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
ALLIANCE, Ohio -

A department store in Alliance, Ohio remains opens for business even though its parent company has filed in bankruptcy court in order to reorganize.

Bon-Ton Stores Incorporated filed petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11.

In addition to the Bon-Ton name, the company also runs stores under the names of Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers.

The company announced earlier that it is closing 47 stores this year.

The Elder-Beerman store in the Carnation City Mall in Alliance was not on the list.

The company says stores not on the list remain open for business.  

