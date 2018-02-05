Parent company of Alliance store files for bankruptcy

A department store in Alliance, Ohio remains opens for business even though its parent company has filed in bankruptcy court in order to reorganize.

Bon-Ton Stores Incorporated filed petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11.

In addition to the Bon-Ton name, the company also runs stores under the names of Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers.

The company announced earlier that it is closing 47 stores this year.

The Elder-Beerman store in the Carnation City Mall in Alliance was not on the list.

The company says stores not on the list remain open for business.