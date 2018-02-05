Water line break along Merdian Road

Drivers who plan to travel along Meridian Road should be aware that a broken water line could cause some slippery conditions along one stretch of highway.

The Youngstown Water Department was called out at 5 am Monday to Merdian Road and Quentin Drive after neighbors reported water pouring onto the streets and yards.

Quentin Drive is between Bears Den and DeCamp Roads along the Youngstown-Austintown line.

The Youngstown Street Department sent a salt truck to the intersection to treat the road surfaces.

It is not known if the break is causing lower water pressure for homes in the area.