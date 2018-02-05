Blustery Day with More Snow Coming!

Today will be a frigid day with temperatures warming to the mid 20s and winds howling near 15 mph. Bundle up and some afternoon sunshine will peek through! We're turning off the snow maker for today but tonight after Midnight, some snow will fly and with snow showers still around through daybreak early Tuesday. Most folks will see 1-2" by tomorrow with an otherwise overcast day in the lower 30s. Snow returns early Wednesday morning a few hours before daybreak with steady, heavy snow likely at times Wednesday morning & afternoon. A wintry mix is also possible which could cut snow totals but still create a headache for drivers.

Temperatures will be below average through the work week before Saturday is the warmest day-with a measly 36 degree high.