Truck, SUV collide along Meridian Road

Police say an ambulance crew treated a woman involved in a two-vehicle crash along Meridian Road.

According to investigators, a utility truck traveling north on Meridian Road collided with an S-U-V as it entered the intersection with New Road at around 5:30 am Monday.

The SUV also struck a pole.

A woman who was in the SUV was taken to the hospital. Police say she was not seriously injured.

The accident is still under investigation.