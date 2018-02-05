Truck, SUV collide along Meridian Road - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truck, SUV collide along Meridian Road

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police say an ambulance crew treated a woman involved in a two-vehicle crash along Meridian Road.

According to investigators, a utility truck traveling north on Meridian Road collided with an S-U-V as it entered the intersection with New Road at around 5:30 am Monday.

The SUV also struck a pole.

A woman who was in the SUV was taken to the hospital. Police say she was not seriously injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

