Patrol cruiser involved in I-80 crash in Austintown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says slippery roads combined with heavier traffic are combining to make driving hazardous along Interstate 80 in Austintown.

A State Patrol Cruiser that was being dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound was struck just west of Route 46 just before 7 am Monday.

The patrol says the trooper wasn't injured and damage to the cruiser is minor.

There is no report on the status of the other accident. However, 21 News saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

As of 7:30 am, two of the four westbound lanes were closed. Traffic was still moving through the area.

