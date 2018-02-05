Patrol cruiser involved in I-80 crash in Austintown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says slippery roads combined with heavier traffic are combining to make driving hazardous along Interstate 80 in Austintown.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says slippery roads combined with heavier traffic are combining to make driving hazardous along Interstate 80 in Austintown.More >>
Police say an ambulance crew treated a woman involved in a two-vehicle crash along Meridian Road.More >>
Police say an ambulance crew treated a woman involved in a two-vehicle crash along Meridian Road.More >>
This is a day off from class for students in the Warren City School District, but its no holiday for the system's maintenance crew.More >>
This is a day off from class for students in the Warren City School District, but its no holiday for the system's maintenance crew.More >>
Drivers who plan to travel along Meridian Road should be aware that a broken water line could cause some slippery conditions along one stretch of highway.More >>
Drivers who plan to travel along Meridian Road should be aware that a broken water line could cause some slippery conditions along one stretch of highway.More >>
A department store in Alliance, Ohio remains opens for business even though its parent company has filed in bankruptcy court in order to reorganize.More >>
A department store in Alliance, Ohio remains opens for business even though its parent company has filed in bankruptcy court in order to reorganize.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports arena for a popular contest started years ago to make up for the fact their team was unlikely to appear in the Super Bowl.More >>
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with their dog, 10 years after it went missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with its dog 10 years after the dog went missing.More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"More >>