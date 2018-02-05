Car brings down utility pole in East Palestine - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car brings down utility pole in East Palestine

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car crash that brought down a utility pole and wires.

The car slid into the pole on State Route 165 north of Unity Road shortly after sunrise Monday.

First Responders from East Palestine rushed to the scene but reported that no one was injured.

FirstEnergy is not reporting any power outages in the area.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms