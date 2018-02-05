Howland police begin using speed cams

Warnings will be issued until March 6

Police have a new tool they're using to make people drive more slowly along some of Howland's busiest highways.

Beginning today, police say they'll be clocking drivers using a handheld speed cam.

However, for the next thirty days, drivers will only be issued a warning.

Beginning March 6, drivers who exceed the speed limit by 9 mph or more on roads like Route 46 and Route 82, and 6 mph in a posted school or work zone will receive an automated ticket from a private vendor, Blue Line Solutions.

If an officer captures an image of a car or truck traveling in excess of 9 mph, the owner of the vehicle will receive a citation in the mail for $100.

Those traveling in excess of 6 mph in a school or work zone will receive a citation for $150.

Police emphasize that the camera is not fixed in one place, but held by an officer at various locations and will still be able to perform other traffic enforcement functions.

Drivers who receive citations will have 30 days to pay fines by mail, internet, phone, or in person at the Girard Police Department.

They may appeal the citation by requesting an administrative hearing or through the Warren Municipal Court.

The city of Youngstown has been using a similar traffic cam enforcement.

The speed citations are considered a civil offense, not criminal, and no points are added to your driver's license.