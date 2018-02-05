YPD arrest Boardman man after high speed chase

Officers say a car they tried to pull over at Logan and Hubbard Road early Sunday after they say it pulled into oncoming traffic nearly causing a head-on crash.

Instead of stopping, police say the Pontiac G6 led the police cruiser on a chase at nearly double the speed limit through the city's East Side.

At one point, police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane of traffic on Albert Street almost causing a crash.

Police say when the car finally broke down at Albert and Valley Streets they repeatedly ordered the driver to show both of his hands through the window of his car.

Officers say when they finally grabbed both of the driver's hands and pulled him out through the car's window.

According to the police report, officers found a bag of marijuana in the driver's pocket.

The driver, 28-year-old Dante Mason of Boardman was booked into the county jail on charges of drug possession, failure to comply with a police order, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Mason was also cited for failure to yield.