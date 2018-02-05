Valley snow expected to cause problems through Wednesday

Punxsutawney Phil wasn't wrong- more winter is on the way. The Valley is prepping for another bout of winter weather just around the corner.

As of Monday morning, the 21 StormTracker weather team was predicting two separate incidents, which together will likely leave much of the Valley with several inches of snow.

Jess Briganti said Monday morning that the latest models show an "appetizer" of snow Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The latest model shows snow moving into the Valley between midnight and 8 am Tuesday morning. Briganti said that most of the area can expect a general 1-2 inches.

In general, Tuesday morning's snowfall could be just enough to cause slick conditions in time for the morning commute.

Briganti predicts that after the morning snow tapers off, the remainder of the day will be cloudy, with temperatures below freezing.

Around 3 am Wednesday morning, heavier snow is set to move in. Briganti said snow is likely to continue throughout Wednesday, right up until 5 pm when commuters will be hitting the roads to go home for the day.

The biggest thing to watch out for, according to Briganti, will be the impact of the storm. As of Monday morning, the weather models show times of intense snow, that could bring whiteout conditions on the roadways.

In addition, some paths of the storm could likely bring a wintry mix to the southernmost portions of the Valley. The icy conditions will amplify the effect on the roadways and drivers, creating dangerous conditions to be out and about.

As of now, the 21 StormTracker weather team says most everyone in the area can expect approximately 3-5 inches of snow Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, however, that number could continue to change as the model's update.

However, the Weather Team predicts school cancellations will be most abundant Wednesday morning.

In her own words, Briganti says "will there be enough to shovel? Yes. Will there be enough to cause problems? Yes."

As the forecast continues to update, any important updates, weather warnings, and information can be found on the StormTracker weather, available for free download on any smartphone.

For the latest alerts on road closures, school cancellations, and important weather-related news stories, you can also download the 21 News app and choose to select important notifications.

