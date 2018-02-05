Valley snow expected to cause problems through Wednesday

Punxsutawney Phil wasn't wrong- more winter is on the way. The Valley is prepping for another bout of winter weather just around the corner.More >>
Officers say a car they tried to pull over at Logan and Hubbard Road early Sunday after they say it pulled into oncoming traffic nearly causing a head-on crash.
Police have a new tool they're using to make people drive more slowly along some of Howland's busiest highways.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car crash that brought down a utility pole and wires.
A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit against a man texting a driver who was involved in a fatal crash after testimony failed to show that he knew that the intended recipient was driving at the time.
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports arena for a popular contest started years ago to make up for the fact their team was unlikely to appear in the Super Bowl.
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.More >>
A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with their dog, 10 years after it went missing.
The Philadelphia Eagles have surprised a fan who woke up groggy from recent dental surgery asking, "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"
