Former Trafficant aide reports to begin prison sentence

An aide and supporter of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Traficant has reported to jail to begin serving a two-year prison sentence for stealing from an elderly woman.

Linda Kovachik of Youngstown was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday morning, where she awaits transfer to the Ohio Reformatory in Marysville, Ohio.

The 70-year-old Kovachik pleaded guilty in November to felony theft.

Kovachik was jailed in 2016 after Canfield Police filed a criminal complaint accusing her of taking control and improperly using more than $150,000 in financial funds belonging to an elderly woman with dementia.

The grand jury said that Kovachik forged four separate Chase Bank checks between September 2014 and June 2014.

Kovachik was also accused of depriving the elderly victim of cash, bonds, and jewelry from October 2013 to December 2015.

When Judge Anthony D'Apolito sentenced Kovachik last week, he also ordered to pay back the remaining $50,000 to the victim.

Kovachik worked for Traficant from 1985 until 1990 and from 2000 until his expulsion from Congress in 2002.

Traficant died in 2014 at his farm outside of Youngstown after a tractor tipped over on him.