Coroner: Missing man found dead in Warren was shot several times

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office is revealing more details after a missing Youngstown man was found dead in a car in Warren.

Thirty-five-year-old Darrin Andrews was found in a car on the 2200 block of N. Feederle Drive late last week.

The coroner's office now says that Andrews death was ruled a homicide after it was determined that he died of several gunshot wounds.

Andrews had been listed as a missing person by his family several days before.

Police have not yet said whether they have any suspects in the case.