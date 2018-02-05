Coroner: Missing man found dead in Warren was shot several times - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner: Missing man found dead in Warren was shot several times

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office is revealing more details after a missing Youngstown man was found dead in a car in Warren. 

Thirty-five-year-old Darrin Andrews was found in a car on the 2200 block of N. Feederle Drive late last week.

The coroner's office now says that Andrews death was ruled a homicide after it was determined that he died of several gunshot wounds. 

Andrews had been listed as a missing person by his family several days before. 

Police have not yet said whether they have any suspects in the case. 

