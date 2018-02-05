YPD: Teen, woman killed in 3-car crash on 680

Youngstown police are now identifying the two victims of a fatal, three-car crash on Interstate 680 Sunday night.

Police now say 19-year-old Javier Colon, of Youngstown, and 40-year-old Rebecca Guntley, who is believed to be from out of the state, were killed in the crash.

A witness tells 21 News a driver slammed into the truck of a man who stopped to check on the driver of a van that had crashed.

The witness says a woman in that truck was badly injured.

Youngstown police say Interstate 680 was closed for two hours following the accident Sunday evening.

It is still unclear how the crash was caused and if alcohol or drugs were involved. Officials with the Youngstown Police Department say the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the latest information as more details become available.