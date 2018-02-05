Warren man pleads not guilty to allegedly trying to stab his pregnant daughter

The man at the center of a stabbing investigation and police chase was in court Monday morning.

51-year-old Shawn Flowers appeared before a Warren Municipal Court Judge to plead not guilty to charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with a police officer.

A judge order Flowers should be held without bond.

Flowers is accused of stabbing 27-year-old Christian Lampkin during a suspected domestic incident Thursday evening on Porter Street.

Detectives say they believe Flowers was attempting to assault his pregnant daughter but stabbed Lampkin instead.

Lampkin was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he is being treated for what police call a "severe laceration."

Flowers then allegedly fled in his blue Chevy Trailblazer, heading southbound on North Park Avenue.

Less than 24 hours later, Flowers was allegedly spotted, still in the city, on Fourth Street.

Officers say they began pursuing Flowers until he stopped and got out of the vehicle and complied with police.

"He didn't stop. So we ended up in a 3-4 minute pursuit with him, " said Warren Police Detective Wayne Mackey, " He drove to Dover Street where he then drove into a yard there on Dover Street, the 1200 block. And he was taken into custody without any incident".

Flowers is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday.