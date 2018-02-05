Canfield fire looking to hire new part timers

The Cardinal Joint Fire District in Canfield has put a call for part-time applicants.

Fire Chief Don Hutchison says part-time personnel are needed due to people moving or taking full-time positions in other departments.

"We need to fill part-time firefighter/paramedic positions, also part-time fighter/EMT positions," Hutchison said.



The chief says applicants, male or female, will be subject to drug screening, a background check, and a fitness test.

"We send all our candidates to what is called Tri-C, Cuyahoga Community College, where they have a fire program and they do an agility test."



The chief explains that you don't have to have experience because the department is ready to provide training.



"If they live within the Canfield Cardinal Joint District, we would then look at bringing them on as a firefighter and then getting them the training they need to be a firefighter and an EMT," Hutchison said.



The district is looking to hire eight to 10 new part-timers in order to staff it's three stations. "Otherwise we have to work overtime or have the deputy chief or myself work the trucks to keep the stations open," the chief said.

Starting pay for part-timers ranges from $11.83 an hour for firefighter/EM, $13.06 for firefighter level 2/EMT, and $14.06 for level 2 firefighter/paramedic.

Part-timers are committed to at least 36 hours per month.