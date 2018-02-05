Columbiana County Jail inmate charged with assaulting corrections officer

An inmate at the Columbiana County Jail is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer.

A charge of felony assault on a corrections officer was filed over the weekend against 33-year-old Robert Barrett, of East Liverpool.

According to a Sheriff's Office report, Barrett was inside his cell while a corrections officer was conducting routine checks to make sure all of the cell doors were closed tightly.

The report says that the officer checked Barrett's cell door and found it stuck open. The corrections officer reportedly told Barrett to step back so that he could fix the door.

That's when Barrett allegedly sprang forward, striking the deputy on the chest with both hands and pushing him. The report also says that Barrett grabbed the officer's microphone and threw it to the ground before another officer came over to help subdue him.

Barrett, who has been in the Columbiana County Jail since January, now faces a new charge.

A second incident report says that on Saturday when they went to deliver the notice of charges, Barrett "became upset" and "wouldn't go back into his cell".

The report says that Barrett stated he wanted to use the phone to contact his attorney, but was told he couldn't. That's when officials say Barrett walked away from corrections officers and into the control room, where members of the Special Response Team were.

Corrections officers say a Sergeant was able to talk to Barrett and get him back into his cell.