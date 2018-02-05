Youngstown road crews addressing issues ahead of this Wednesday's snow

Snow will be flying Wednesday, turning roads into a mess for morning and evening commuters. With snow on the way, Youngstown road crews are planning ahead.

"We have about 14 trucks available and a lot of this time where we don't have snow will be spent getting the trucks ready to go. Some of them had to go out to service, some we did in the house, but now we have 14 trucks ready to go. We will have about 12 people out on the midnight shift and about 13 on the day shift, " said Youngstown Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho.

Shasho adds they'll have enough sodium chloride to blanket the streets Wednesday morning and throughout the day, estimating it be around 20,000 pounds per year of salt helping morning commuters and evening commuters too.

Last month, the Youngstown Road Department received several complaints after side and back roads hadn't been plowed for several days. Shasho saying five of the 14 trucks broke down and couldn't be used.

"The sodium chloride is rough on the equipment. It's very corrosive. Also, plowing can be a very violent operation. There's a lot going on in the truck. You're trying to work the auger, work the plow, watching your mirrors, and you're hitting manhole lids and water valves so it's rough on the vehicle," added Shasho.

According to the Department of Public Works, the newest plow is only three-years-old, but others in the fleet range over 20-years-old.