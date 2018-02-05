Snow Will Slow Travel A Few Times This Week

February is a short month but some of the snowiest weather of the season often occurs during the second month of the year. This week is certainly going to live up to that reputation. An inch or two of snow will slow travel early Tuesday, but the midday and afternoon hours should be tranquil.

We expect low pressure to track just to the south and southeast of Youngstown late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This is a favorable track for accumulating snow in our region, although the relatively fast speed of the system will prevent snow accumulation numbers from being too large. A general 3-5 inches is in the forecast for our viewing area.

After a rather cloudy and cold Thursday, more accumulating snow is likely on Friday. A big storm is not expected but enough snow to cause inconveniences seems likely.