Aldi holding hiring events today

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Aldi is looking to fill 300 positions across Ohio at a hiring event on Monday.

The company says the hiring event is at every Aldi store in Ohio from 7 am until 5 pm.

Aldi says their wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Wages range from $12.35 to $24.00 an hour. 

The company is looking to fill the following positions:

• Store Associate -  $12.35 per hour plus, a pay increase to $12.70 per hour after 6 months of employment
• Shift Manager - $12.35 per hour, plus a $4.75 per hour premium when performing manager duties and a pay increase after 6 months of employment
• Assistant Manager - $18.00 per hour
• Manager Trainee - $49,920 per year ($24.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $65,000 to $95,000 per year as a Store Manager

The job requirements are listed below:

•   Must be 18 years or older to apply
•   High school diploma or GED preferred
•   Must be available to work anytime between 6 am and 11 pm, Monday - Sunday
•   Retail experience preferred
•   Previous store management or general management experience is preferred for Manager Trainees
•   Management experience preferred for Assistant Managers
•   Drug screening and background check
•   Ability to lift 45 pounds

Job seekers can apply in person at the hiring event.

