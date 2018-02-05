Aldi looking to fill 300 positions across Ohio

Aldi is looking to fill 300 positions across Ohio at a hiring event next Monday.

The company says the hiring event is at every Aldi store in Ohio from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on February 12.

Aldi says their wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Wages range from $12.35 to $24.00 an hour.

The company is looking to fill the following positions:

• Store Associate - $12.35 per hour plus, a pay increase to $12.70 per hour after 6 months of employment

• Shift Manager - $12.35 per hour, plus a $4.75 per hour premium when performing manager duties and a pay increase after 6 months of employment

• Assistant Manager - $18.00 per hour

• Manager Trainee - $49,920 per year ($24.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $65,000 to $95,000 per year as a Store Manager

The job requirements are listed below:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Previous store management or general management experience is preferred for Manager Trainees

• Management experience preferred for Assistant Managers

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds

Job seekers can apply in person at the hiring event.