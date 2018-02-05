Medical Experts say flu is disrupting blood donations

The American Red Cross is urging donors to help the organization maintain blood supply.

The organization is urging all healthy donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are in need.

According to the American Red Cross, in the month of January, severe winter weather forced nearly 600 blood drives to cancel. That resulted in more than 17,500 uncollected blood donations.

Experts say the widespread flu across the country resulted in fewer people at blood drives.

The organization is holding several local blood drives over the next month. A list can be found below:

Columbiana

Leetonia

2/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St

Lisbon

2/22/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St

Salem

2/18/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St

2/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Avenue

Mahoning

Austintown

2/17/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

2/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd

Boardman

2/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd

2/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

North Lima

2/22/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Gate Church, 11836 South Avenue

Youngstown

2/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road

Trumbull

Cortland

2/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

2/19/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High Street

Girard

2/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St.

Warren

2/19/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trumbull Memorial Hospital Warren, 1350 East Market St.

You can make an appointment to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app or visit redcrossblood.org