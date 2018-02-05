AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (2/5/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Newark (16)
19-0 171
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
19-1 158
3. Canton McKinley
17-1 121
4. Dublin Coffman
19-1 108
5. Solon 17-2 104
6. Pickerington Cent.
17-2 80
7. Stow-Munroe Falls
18-2 62
8. Wadsworth
17-2 55
9. Mason 17-3 30
10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
15-4 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.
DIVISION II
1. West Branch (16)
18-0 178
2. Germantown Valley View
19-1 129
3. Bellevue
18-1 119
4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2)
14-2 114
5. Tipp City Tippecanoe
18-2 102
6. Trotwood-Madison
16-2 82
7. Tol. Rogers
15-3 57
8. Zanesville Maysville
17-2 48
9. McArthur Vinton County
17-1 44
10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
17-3 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (10)
19-1 162
2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)
17-0 126
3. Kirtland (1)
20-0 112
4. Cols. Africentric (4)
18-2 97
5. Doylestown Chippewa
18-0 83
6. Archbold (1)
17-1 75
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton
17-1 60
8. Waynesville
18-1 44
9. Minford
20-0 41
10. Ottawa-Glandorf
15-2 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Waterford (11)
18-1 161
2. Ottoville (5)
18-1 150
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame
21-0 119
4. Fairfield Christian
16-2 102
5. Minster
15-3 98
6. Jackson-Milton (1)
17-1 89
7. Ft. Recovery
14-3 57
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union
16-3 44
(tie) Steubenville Cath. Cent.
15-3 44
10. Cornerstone Christian (1)
14-5 21
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village
16-3 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 19. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 12.