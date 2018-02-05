AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (2/5/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Newark (16)

19-0 171

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)

19-1 158

3. Canton McKinley

17-1 121

4. Dublin Coffman

19-1 108

5. Solon 17-2 104

6. Pickerington Cent.

17-2 80

7. Stow-Munroe Falls

18-2 62

8. Wadsworth

17-2 55

9. Mason 17-3 30

10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

15-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.

DIVISION II

1. West Branch (16)

18-0 178

2. Germantown Valley View

19-1 129

3. Bellevue

18-1 119

4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2)

14-2 114

5. Tipp City Tippecanoe

18-2 102

6. Trotwood-Madison

16-2 82

7. Tol. Rogers

15-3 57

8. Zanesville Maysville

17-2 48

9. McArthur Vinton County

17-1 44

10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace

17-3 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (10)

19-1 162

2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)

17-0 126

3. Kirtland (1)

20-0 112

4. Cols. Africentric (4)

18-2 97

5. Doylestown Chippewa

18-0 83

6. Archbold (1)

17-1 75

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton

17-1 60

8. Waynesville

18-1 44

9. Minford

20-0 41

10. Ottawa-Glandorf

15-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.