AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/5/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)
18-0 174
2. Solon (3)
15-0 153
3. Cin. Moeller (1)
15-3 123
4. Upper Arlington
17-1 120
5. Pickerington N.
16-2 94
6. Tol. St. John's
14-3 87
7. Sylvania Southview
16-1 72
8. Springfield
15-3 45
9. Cin. Princeton
14-3 39
(tie) Logan
15-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 16.
DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (14)
18-0 168
2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
16-1 139
3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
16-0 123
4. Poland Seminary (1)
16-0 113
5. Cols. Eastmoor
16-3 84
6. Proctorville Fairland
16-3 67
7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
13-2 46
8. Cin. McNicholas
16-3 45
9. Elida 15-2 31
10. Trotwood-Madison
16-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Thornville Sheridan 24. Mentor Lake Cath. 18. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Akr. SVSM 14.
DIVISION III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11)
17-0 157
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)
17-0 153
3. Cin. Deer Park (1)
17-0 134
4. LaBrae (1)
15-0 117
5. Versailles (1)
18-1 89
6. Oregon Stritch
16-1 74
7. Oak Hill
16-1 72
8. Cols. Ready
14-1 63
9. Cols. Wellington
13-4 37
10. Gahanna Cols. Academy
15-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Africentric 15. South Range 14. Archbold 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Mansfield St. Peter's (14)
19-0 162
2. Ft. Loramie (1)
18-1 140
3. McDonald (1)
15-1 133
4. Hannibal River
15-1 89
5. St. Henry
15-3 76
6. Bristol
14-2 68
7. Pettisville
16-2 58
8. Spring. Cath. Cent.
14-3 47
9. Hicksville
15-2 25
10. Berlin Hiland
14-5 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (2) 21. Tol. Christian 18. Richmond Hts. 16. Pandora-Gilboa 13.