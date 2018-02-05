AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/5/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)

18-0 174

2. Solon (3)

15-0 153

3. Cin. Moeller (1)

15-3 123

4. Upper Arlington

17-1 120

5. Pickerington N.

16-2 94

6. Tol. St. John's

14-3 87

7. Sylvania Southview

16-1 72

8. Springfield

15-3 45

9. Cin. Princeton

14-3 39

(tie) Logan

15-2 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 16.



DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (14)

18-0 168

2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)

16-1 139

3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)

16-0 123

4. Poland Seminary (1)

16-0 113

5. Cols. Eastmoor

16-3 84

6. Proctorville Fairland

16-3 67

7. Parma Hts. Holy Name

13-2 46

8. Cin. McNicholas

16-3 45

9. Elida 15-2 31

10. Trotwood-Madison

16-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Thornville Sheridan 24. Mentor Lake Cath. 18. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Akr. SVSM 14.



DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11)

17-0 157

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)

17-0 153

3. Cin. Deer Park (1)

17-0 134

4. LaBrae (1)

15-0 117

5. Versailles (1)

18-1 89

6. Oregon Stritch

16-1 74

7. Oak Hill

16-1 72

8. Cols. Ready

14-1 63

9. Cols. Wellington

13-4 37

10. Gahanna Cols. Academy

15-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Africentric 15. South Range 14. Archbold 13.