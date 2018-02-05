New Castle Police: Man allegedly pistol-whipped and held against his will for 10 hours

New Castle police say a man was allegedly pistol-whipped and held against his will for 10 hours in an apartment on East Wallace Avenue.

Police say they received the information on Monday and surrounded the building.

According to reports, when police knocked at the door of the apartment a handgun was thrown out of the window. Officers made entry into the apartment and discovered five individuals inside.

Officers say one of the males in the back room was identified as the victim.

The victim reportedly told police he was held against his will for 10 hours, while individuals pistol-whipped him and put guns in his face in attempts to make him withdraw money from his bank account.

The victim told police two other females were also involved but left before officers got there.

According to New Castle PD, a search warrant was executed and officers found a semi-automatic handgun which was reported stolen, a loaded revolver and a bulletproof vest, along with the handgun thrown outside.

Authorities say 21-year-old Treyshawn Littles from Washington, D.C., 20-year-old Davon Johnson from New Castle,18-year-old Adeijah Johnson from New Castle, and 18-year-old Annamarie Drushel from New Castle, were all arrested.

Police say Littles has been charged with conspiracy to commit: robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, felons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property, firearms carried without a license and theft.

Johnson, Johnson, and Drushel have been charged with conspiracy to commit: robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and theft.

Authorities say charges are also pending against the two other females involved.