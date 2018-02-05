Columbiana students jump for American Heart Association

Joshua Dixon Elementary students are participating in a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser that will donate to the American Heart Association.

The kids took part in jump roping, jumping on a trampoline, and jumping over noodles in gym class last week.

Over 100 students participated in the week long event.

The event was the kick off of the fundraiser, but school officials say they are still collecting donations until March 2.

As of February 5, the school had raised $3,064 of the $5,500 goal.