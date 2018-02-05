21 News producer heads back to high school as part of alumni series

One of our producers here at 21 News went back to high school on Monday.

Cassandra Twoey spoke in front of journalism students at Lordstown high school, as part of an Alumni Career speaker series.

Cassy graduated from the high school in 2010.

She talked to students about future career opportunities in writing and in journalism.

We're happy to have her here and you see her work regularly, almost every night on 21 News at 11.