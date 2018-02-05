PennDOT and DEP recognized nationally for clean up events

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Protection have been honored for their partnership on the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania in 2017.

The departments were honored with Keep America Beautiful 2018 State Agency Partner Awards.

The statewide campaign organized over 132,000 volunteers who participated in over 7,200 local cleanup events.

“We are very proud of the long-running success of our Adopt-A-Highway program. The efforts of our district coordinators coupled with the enthusiasm of our volunteers results in tons of trash and debris being removed from our roadways year after year," said PennDOT Secretary, Leslie Richards.

PennDOT's Adopt-A-Highway program allowed state agencies to partner with volunteers who came together and collected more than 5 million pounds of trash from over 11,000 miles of roads, railroad tracks, trails, waterways, and shorelines.

The groups also planted 16,437 trees, bulbs, and plants in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT the DEP partner on statewide public outreach to raise public awareness of cleanup events. The Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, and numerous companies also support the communities’ cleanup projects.