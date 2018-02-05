An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

Markets waited a while for a pullback. Then, pow!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title

Bill Cosby's defense team says it wrongly accused prosecutors of hiding evidence from his suburban Philadelphia criminal sexual-assault case.

Cosby's lawyers acknowledged in a court filing Monday they made the headline-grabbing claim without realizing prosecutors had told Cosby's former lawyer about interviewing a woman who cast doubt on his accuser.

The former lawyer says he knew about prosecutors last year interviewing a woman who said accuser Andrea Constand told her she wasn't sexually assaulted but could make up allegations to get money.

Prosecutors have blasted the allegations of hiding evidence as "outrageous and reckless." They say Cosby's lawyers seemed more interested in shifting the narrative than in uncovering the truth.

Constand told jurors Cosby gave her pills and molested her, which Cosby denies.

Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury last June.

A retrial is scheduled for April.

