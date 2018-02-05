Ordinance hopes to alleviate East Liverpool ambulance shortage

East Liverpool has recently been facing instances of lack of ambulance response.

This has even led to victims being taken to the hospital via police cruiser.

The ambulance shortage prompted Fire Chief William Jones to look for a solution after experiencing its effects firsthand in May of 2017.

"We had a delay in getting an ambulance to one of our fire scenes where one of my fire fighters had fell when a roof collapsed," says Jones.

The solution proposed: an agreement between the city of East Liverpool and ASI, a local ambulance company.

The ordinance will hire three new firefighters with basic EMT training, who will be paid for by the company, and bring in two new ambulances provided by the city.

"This is to supplement what we already have," says Jones, "There are two other ambulance companies in town, this will help supplement them for those trips".

After hearing concerns about the agreement from one local EMT company, City Council still decided to approved the ordinance.

The agreement hopes to alleviate some of the ambulance shortage. This ambulance squad will be responsible for emergency 911 transports only, and will not deal with transferring patients from hospital to hospital.

City officials say that while this plan isn't perfect, it is a step in the right direction says Service-Safety Director, Brian Allen.

"Will we always have an ambulance in the city? I can't promise you that because you can never predict how many people are going to get sick at what time," says Allen, " I can tell you this is the best option".