Suspect arrested for viral child porn video

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
MONTGOMERY, Ala. -

Authorities say a man is in custody for allegedly taking a video of himself sexually assaulting a child and circulating that video over social media.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 44-year-old Germaine Moore surrendered to authorities in Millbrook, Alabama Tuesday morning.

Warrants had been issued in Alabama and Detroit, Michigan for 44-year-old Moore who investigators believe is responsible for the same one that was reported to 21 News by viewers this past weekend.

The Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says the video has been shared widely on social media.

Authorities in Alabama have charged Moore with eleven felony charges including sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault, and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. More charges are pending.

Officials tell 21 News that the child seen in the video has been located and is safe.

More recent photo of Germaine Moore.

