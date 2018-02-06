Suspect sought for viral child porn video

Authorities are looking for a man wanted for allegedly taking a video of himself sexually assaulting a child and circulating that video over social media.

According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, warrants are out in Alabama and Detroit, Michigan for 44-year-old Germaine Moore.

Although investigators have not confirmed that the video is the same one that was reported to 21 News by viewers this past weekend, the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says the video has been shared widely on social media.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Authorities in Alabama have charged Moore with eleven felony charges including sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault, and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. More charges are pending.

It is being reported by Montgomery, Alabama NBC affiliate WSFA that the child in the video has been located and is safe.

Moore is described as a 44-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, 214 pounds.

Anyone with information about Moore is being asked to contact the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 334-353-1224.

More recent photo of Germaine Moore.