Overnight snow brings crashes, school changes in Valley

More snow on the way Wednesday

The overnight snowfall made for slippery driving conditions in parts of the Valley early Tuesday.

Although road crews are out, several accidents are being investigated by police and state troopers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car struck a guardrail along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Hubbard at around 4:30 am. Although an ambulance was sent to the accident scene, troopers say no one was injured.

Boardman Police are investigating a rollover accident across from Handles Ice Cream along Route 224 near Lockwood Boulevard at 5:45 am.

The driver told investigators that someone cut him off and the car struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

As of 5:30 am there were several school closings and delays which may be seen here.

More snow for the Valley is in the forecast.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Mahoning and Trumbull Counties from 4 am Wednesday until 4 pm Wednesday.

Drivers should prepare for slippery road conditions during Wednesday morning's commute as 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to begin late tonight. There could be reduced visibilities at times.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Columbiana and Mercer Counties from 2 am Wednesday to 6 pm Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Trace ice accumulations are also expected.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says drivers should prepare for reduced visibilities at times.