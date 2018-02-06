Youngstown murder trial set to begin today - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown murder trial set to begin today

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The trial is scheduled to begin today for a Youngstown man accused of a shooting death on the city's North Side.

Jermaine Tubbs, 27, is charged with murdering 52-year-old Michael Brooks last April.

Brooks was fatally shot during a fight at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Dupont Street.

Investigators say Tubbs and Brooks knew each other prior to the dispute.

Charged with murder and weapons violation, Tubbs could face a sentence of fifteen years to life in prison if he is convicted.

