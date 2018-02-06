Valley Parking Bans

Some communities in the Valley are preparing for the possibility of added snowfall by initiating parking bans.

Police departments are cautioning drivers that vehicles parked on streets may be towed.

Here are the latest parking bans as reported to wfmj.com.

MAHONING COUNTY

Boardman - 6 pm Tuesday until 6 pm Wednesday

Struthers - until 6 pm Wednesday

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Niles - 2 am Wednesday until noon Thursday

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Salem - 8 pm Tuesday through 8 am Thursday