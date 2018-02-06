Quiet Tuesday Afternoon -Snow-Filled Wednesday Morning

After some snow-covered roads and slick areas of ice caused traffic headaches this morning, today will be a pretty uneventful day with just clouds and cold air.

Snow returns overnight after 3 am Wednesday and will continue through the early afternoon. Snow will taper off after 2-3 pm.

Snow showers will be steady and heavy at times tomorrow morning. Some mixing is possible in the southeastern part of our viewing area.

The snow tomorrow morning through the early afternoon will likely add up to 3-5" across the Valley.

More snow is likely Friday with enough to shovel expected.

Temperatures will be closer to average this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.