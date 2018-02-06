Mayor Brown, Judge Baldwin to address YSU Town Hall

The City of Youngstown's new mayor and municipal court judge will talk to and listen to concerns from members of the Youngstown State University community tonight.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin are scheduled to take part in a town hall-style event on campus from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Organized by the Youngstown State University Student Government Association, Mayor Brown and Judge Baldwin will take questions from university students, faculty, and staff during the event.

Admission to the event in the Ohio Room of the Kilcawley Center is free and open to all YSU students, faculty, and staff.

Brown and Baldwin were elected in November.