H.S. basketball scores (2/5/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/5/18)

Posted: Updated:

Girls’ Basketball 

Crestview 57 Leetonia 44

Liberty 84 Lowellville 45

Mogadore 26 Jackson Milton 59

Lisbon 54 Mineral Ridge 47

Salem 63 Springfield 36

Marlington 38 West Branch 51

Labrae 49 Girard 38

Jefferson 46 Struthers 70

South Range 53 Ursuline 59

Mcdonald 44 Columbiana 49

Ravenna 42 Canfield 56

Sebring 18 Alliance 45

Akron Kenmore 26 Fitch 69

Mercer 8 Kennedy Catholic 61

Rocky Grove 18 West Middlesex 73

Slippery Rock 45 Hickory 37 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms