Boccieri to run for State Senator - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boccieri to run for State Senator

Posted: Updated:
Rep. John Boccieri Rep. John Boccieri
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Valley lawmaker is looking to switch seats of power. 

State Representative John Boccieri filed petitions with the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tuesday in order to run for the Ohio State Senate.

Boccieri will now seek to fill the seat left open by Senator Joe Schiavoni. 

"It is an honor to represent our community and I'm running for this seat to help improve our economic condition, fight for working families, and help students afford college," Rep. Boccieri said.

Boccieri has previously served as a State Senator, as well as four terms as a state representative, and one term in Congress. 

Boccieri is a Lieutenant Colonel C-130 pilot in the Air Force Reserve and the Director of the Commander's Action Group at the Youngstown Air Reserve Base. 

Boccieri, a Democratic representative from Poland, said: "I've served our community in the State Legislature and worked across party lines, while deep in the minority and delivered for the Valley." 

 If elected Boccieri would become the Senator representing Mahoning County and Columbiana County. 

