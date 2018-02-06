Great Groceries: Easy Burrito Bowls

Authorities say a man is in custody for allegedly taking a video of himself sexually assaulting a child and circulating that video over social media. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 44-year-old Germaine Moore surrendered to authorities in Millbrook, Alabama Tuesday morning. Warrants had been issued in Alabama and Detroit, Michigan for 44-year-old Moore who investigators believe is responsible for the same one that was reported to 21 News by viewers this past we...