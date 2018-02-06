Great Groceries: Easy Burrito Bowls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Easy Burrito Bowls

Easy Burrito Bowls

1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp. chopped chipotle peppers in adobe sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. lime juice
1/4 tsp. salt 
1 cup uncooked rice
1 cup salsa
3 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
1 (15.25 oz.) can corn, drained
1 (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 avocado, seeded, peeled and diced
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese


Whisk together sour cream, chipotle peppers, garlic, lime juice and salt; set aside.  

Cook rice according to package directions. Once cooked, add salsa and stir to combine. Divide rice mixture into serving bowls; top with lettuce, corn, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and cheese. Drizzle with chipotle sauce.

