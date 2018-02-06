Cortland car dealer receives consumer satisfaction award

A Trumbull County car dealership is gaining recognition from a world-renowned car dealer review website.

Apostolakis Honda in Cortland has been awarded a 2018 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews.

According to a release, DealerRater, the world's leading car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer service.

The dealership says Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car dealers based on their PowerScore™, as well as top independent and Canadian dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain an average PowerScore™ rating of 4.0 out of 5.0.

"We'd like to congratulate Apostolakis Honda and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners," said DealerRater General Manager, Jamie Oldershaw. "DealerRater's extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it's clear that Apostolakis Honda stands out amongst its peers in the U.S."

The company says that Apostolakis Honda has achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide.

Online shoppers visiting Apostolakis Honda's dealer page will find a "2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner" badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high-quality dealership.

"This award truly speaks to the commitment at Apostolakis Honda to providing an outstanding customer experience every day, as we have been doing for the past 42 years," said President, John Apostolakis. "We take pride in our performance throughout our dealership, in both the sales and service departments and we are very excited to be recognized by DealerRater."

"The Consumer Satisfaction Award is one way for today's shoppers to instantly recognize quality customer service regardless of brand or region," says Oldershaw.