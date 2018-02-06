What to expect for Wednesday's snow and driving conditions

A major winter weather event is scheduled to hit the Valley overnight, paving the way for slick roads and dangerous driving conditions on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued been issued for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence Counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

The StormTracker Weather Team predicts that around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, heavy snow is set to move in.

According to the latest forecast snow is likely to continue throughout Wednesday, right up until 2 or 3 p.m.

The snow is expected to cause the biggest headache when commuters will be hitting the roads to go to work.

According to Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm in his Weather for Weather Geeks Video Blog on Monday night, the majority of the snow is expected to accumulate between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., creating major problems for drivers.

The biggest thing to watch out for, according to Briganti, will be the impact of the storm. As of Tuesday afternoon, the weather models show times of intense snow, that could bring whiteout conditions on the roadways.

In addition, some paths of the storm could likely bring a wintry mix to the southernmost portions of the Valley. The icy conditions will amplify the effect on the roadways and drivers, creating dangerous conditions to be out and about.

An hour by hour breakdown according to the StormTracker Weather App:

4 a.m. - snow is expected to start flying. 30% chance of precipitation. Moderate travel impact.

5 a.m. - snow will begin accumulating. 70% chance of precipitation. Moderate travel impact.

6 a.m. - heaviest snowfall begins. 80% chance of precipitation. Major travel impact.

7 a.m. - continuing heavy snowfall. Potential for whiteout conditions. 100% chance of precipitation. Major travel impact.

8 a.m. - continuing heavy snowfall. Potential for whiteout conditions. 100% chance of precipitation. Major travel impact.

9 a.m. - continuing heavy snowfall. Potential for whiteout conditions. 100% chance of precipitation. Major travel impact.

10 a.m. - continuing heavy snowfall. Potential for whiteout conditions. 100% chance of precipitation. Moderate/high travel impact.

11 a.m. - continuing heavy snowfall. 90% chance of precipitation. Moderate travel impact.

12 p.m. - continuing snowfall, expected to begin tapering off. 80% chance of precipitation. Moderate travel impact.

1 p.m.- snow beginning to taper off. flurries expected. 40 % chance of precipitation.

As of now, the 21 StormTracker weather team says most everyone in the area can expect approximately 3-5 inches of snow Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

However, the Weather Team predicts there could be many school cancellations since delays will still leave students on the road after several hours of snow and hazardous conditions.

The Storm Tracker Weather Team expects an additional snow event on Friday, with at least enough to shovel, and impact travel on the Valley's roadways.

As the forecast continues to update, any important updates, weather warnings, and information can be found on the StormTracker weather, available for free download on any smartphone.

For the latest alerts on road closures, school cancellations, and important weather-related news stories, you can also download the 21 News app and choose to select important notifications.